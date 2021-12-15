Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,183.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,424.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,572.96. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,018.73 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.