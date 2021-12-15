Analyzing ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) and KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR)

ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) and KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of KULR Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.4% of ACS Motion Control shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ACS Motion Control and KULR Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACS Motion Control 0 0 0 0 N/A KULR Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

KULR Technology Group has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.11%. Given KULR Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KULR Technology Group is more favorable than ACS Motion Control.

Profitability

This table compares ACS Motion Control and KULR Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A KULR Technology Group -468.68% -97.13% -77.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACS Motion Control and KULR Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 493.11 -$2.85 million N/A N/A

ACS Motion Control has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KULR Technology Group.

ACS Motion Control Company Profile

ACS Motion Control Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of motion control systems for motion centric applications. Its products include multi-axis motion controllers, integrated control modules, universal drive modules, NanoPWM drive modules, and motor drive interfaces. The company was founded by Ze’ev Kirshenboim and Jacob Engel on June 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. The company was founded by Michael Mo in December 2015 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

