Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) vs. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Critical Contrast

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Minim and Fabrinet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fabrinet 0 5 4 0 2.44

Minim currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 143.64%. Fabrinet has a consensus target price of $94.88, suggesting a potential downside of 19.18%. Given Minim’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than Fabrinet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.6% of Fabrinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Fabrinet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minim and Fabrinet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million 1.13 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -19.67 Fabrinet $1.88 billion 2.31 $148.34 million $4.27 27.49

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Minim. Minim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fabrinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Fabrinet 8.05% 14.80% 10.27%

Risk and Volatility

Minim has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fabrinet has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Minim on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components. The company was founded by David Thomas Mitchell on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

