Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Ally Financial in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Ally Financial stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Ally Financial by 270.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

