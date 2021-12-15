Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $127.96

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.96 and last traded at $127.96, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GECFF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.49.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

