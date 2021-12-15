Olympia Financial Group Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:OLY)

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of OLY opened at C$46.00 on Wednesday. Olympia Financial Group has a twelve month low of C$38.50 and a twelve month high of C$54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.68 million and a P/E ratio of 16.61.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

