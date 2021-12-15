Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 350 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,162,000 after purchasing an additional 154,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $210,897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.44. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.