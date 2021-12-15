Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

CL stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

