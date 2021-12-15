Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

SPCE stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.