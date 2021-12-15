Grove Bank & Trust Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.27. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

