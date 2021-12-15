Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stake Reduced by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 673,216 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,347,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

