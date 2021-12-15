Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 70,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after purchasing an additional 904,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gartner by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,309 shares of company stock worth $11,791,082 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $313.99 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

