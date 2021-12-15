Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 166 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up about 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $23,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J opened at $140.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average is $136.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

