Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $146.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock valued at $96,454,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.