Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 14.62%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPSN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 5,911.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.