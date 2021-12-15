Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $125.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.80.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 14.62%.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile
Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.