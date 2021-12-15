OST 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $54,440.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One OST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $54,440.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OST has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00200464 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

