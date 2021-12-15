CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,041,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

