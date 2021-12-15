Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €93.07 ($104.57).

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

ETR DAI opened at €71.47 ($80.30) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €77.83. Daimler has a 12-month low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 12-month high of €91.63 ($102.96).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

