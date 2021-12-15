Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.