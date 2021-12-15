ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $78.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $82.20.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 93.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

