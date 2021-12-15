Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $79.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

