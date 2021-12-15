State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,016 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD stock opened at $177.52 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $107.96 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.