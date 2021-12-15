State of Michigan Retirement System Has $11.79 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after purchasing an additional 873,057 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

LHX stock opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.53 and a 200-day moving average of $225.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.