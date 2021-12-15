SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 128,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,062,682 shares.The stock last traded at $358.45 and had previously closed at $360.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

