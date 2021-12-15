Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $66,000 Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $353.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $237.30 and a one year high of $460.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.77.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

