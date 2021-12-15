Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Xylem by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its position in Xylem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 593,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,219,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $118.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.74. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,713,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

