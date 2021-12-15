Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $229.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.91 and its 200-day moving average is $204.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $235.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.17.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.