Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $72,649,321. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $135.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $163.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

