Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,157 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $614.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $642.46 and a 200 day moving average of $618.85. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

