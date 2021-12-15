Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 156.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

NYSE:C opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

