Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

Danaher stock opened at $307.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.98. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

