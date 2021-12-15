Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Holdings Cut by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 74.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after acquiring an additional 815,054 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 101.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,541,000 after acquiring an additional 429,443 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 299.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,155,000 after acquiring an additional 351,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $51,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $216.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.35.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

