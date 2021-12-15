Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 17,450 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,640 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $203.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

