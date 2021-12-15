Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.18

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.18 and last traded at $137.05, with a volume of 33155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOELY. Mizuho lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

