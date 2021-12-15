Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.18

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.18 and last traded at $137.05, with a volume of 33155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.99.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOELY. Mizuho lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

