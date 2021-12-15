Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.57

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 24389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $686.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,499. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after acquiring an additional 569,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after buying an additional 370,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 178,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,582,000. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 34.3% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 452,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 115,679 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

