Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.36

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 1092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

BKEAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bank of East Asia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

