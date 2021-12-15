First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.10

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.10 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 819213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVD. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 19.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 330.0% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 256,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 196,961 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.