SP Asset Management Has $212.69 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

SP Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 681,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 22.2% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $212,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Meta Platforms by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Jabodon PT Co. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 17,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.86, for a total transaction of $28,358,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $333.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.70 and a 200-day moving average of $345.41. The company has a market cap of $928.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

