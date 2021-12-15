Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,447 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for 1.4% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SP Asset Management owned approximately 1.05% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 431.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74.

