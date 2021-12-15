SP Asset Management Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 323.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,465 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Markston International LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

OGN opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

