Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 73.9% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 127,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

