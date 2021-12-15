Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases Shares of 75,000 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. FOX makes up approximately 2.7% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.19. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.