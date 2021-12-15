Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Up 4.8%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.99 and last traded at $49.73. Approximately 37,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,012,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.44.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.51. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -135.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,322 shares of company stock worth $2,619,167. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 153.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

