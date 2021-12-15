Head-To-Head Survey: Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) versus Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Hilltop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Premier Bancorp $702.05 million 5.11 $60.35 million $3.39 11.17 Hilltop $2.24 billion 1.24 $447.84 million $5.17 6.79

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Premier Bancorp. Hilltop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Premier Bancorp and Hilltop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hilltop 0 4 0 0 2.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.40%. Hilltop has a consensus price target of $32.70, indicating a potential downside of 6.88%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than Hilltop.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Hilltop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Hilltop has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Premier Bancorp and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Premier Bancorp 40.06% 11.61% 1.58% Hilltop 20.25% 17.36% 2.42%

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats Hilltop on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, Prime Lending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The Insurance segment operates through NLC, which provides fire and limited homeowners insurance for low value dwellings and manufactured homes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

