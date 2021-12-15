United Security Bancshares (UBFO) versus Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare United Security Bancshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $39.09 million $8.96 million 15.82 United Security Bancshares Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.05

United Security Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares’ competitors have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 22.26% 7.32% 0.72% United Security Bancshares Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Security Bancshares and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A United Security Bancshares Competitors 1578 7418 6694 357 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.65%. Given United Security Bancshares’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Security Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. United Security Bancshares pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Security Bancshares competitors beat United Security Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

