Energy Web Token Market Cap Reaches $298.75 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $298.75 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $9.94 or 0.00020863 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

