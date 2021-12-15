Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.91 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001954 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $72.91 million and $6.88 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,069,721 coins and its circulating supply is 78,348,689 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

