Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) to Sell

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tata Motors by 2,178.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tata Motors by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

