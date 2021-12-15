Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $441,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $126.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day moving average is $176.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BABA shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

