Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 425 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

ENB stock opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

